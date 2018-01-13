UP Haj House painted saffron: Notice issued to committee secretary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Haj Minister Mohsin Raza on Saturday issued a notice to Haj Committee Secretary R.P. Singh seeking clarification on Lucknow's Haj House being painted saffron a few days ago.

The Lucknow's Haj House made headlines on January 5 after the exterior walls were painted with saffron colour, which is considered sacred for Hindus and is also one of the colours of the flag of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Soon after an outcry, the boundary walls of the Haj House were repainted on January 6.

Singh had blamed the contractor for the incident while saying that an action would be taken against the same.