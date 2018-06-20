UP Health Min seeks allotment of bungalows vacated by Mulayam, Akhilesh

[India], June 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has requested Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking allotment of bungalow either vacated by former chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav or his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a letter dated May 31, the Uttar Pradesh Health Minister has said that he be allotted either Bungalow No 4 (vacated by Akhilesh Yadav) or Bungalow No 5 at a prime location in Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg (vacated by Mulayam S Yadav).

Siddharth Nath Singh has cited the reason that the present bungalow allotted to him does not have enough space for his office and visitors to sit in. "We face a lot of inconvenience because of the space crunch. I request allotment of bungalow number 4 at Vikramaditya Marg previously allotted to Akhilesh or bungalow number 5 right next to him which was occupied by his father and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav," a letter by Siddharth Nath reads. On June 2, Akhilesh vacated his official residence and shifted at the Ansal API Township on Sultanpur road in Lucknow. The letter by Sidharth Nath comes after the Supreme Court on May 7 passed an order to abolish a law that allowed former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to stay in government bungalows throughout their lives. (ANI)