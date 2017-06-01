UP: Helpless mother offers to sell kidney to pay daughters' school fees

[India], June 1 (ANI): It is rightly said that a mother can go to any extent when it comes to her children.

The example of the same has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Rohta region in Agra, at the same time highlighting the sorry state of education in the country.

In order to pay fees for the education of her daughter and ensure her a secured future, a mother has offered to sell her kidney to anybody in need.

With the help of a social organisation, Aarti Sharma uploaded a letter on social media offering her kidney to anyone who needs it across the country.

Aarti's four children (three daughters, one son) were studying in a CBSE school, but things turned sour when they were unable to pay the school fees, in return of which the school administration showed her children the exit door. Aarti's husband was into the business of readymade clothes but saw a downfall post demonetisation. Financially hit, the family was unable to pay the school fees and thus the trouble began. The helpless mother approached the local authorities for help, who in response allegedly taunted her saying, "One should make their children study according to their status." Aarti then met newly-elected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured her of help, but till now it has not taken shape. "People chant slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but in real sense nobody wants to do anything about it. All are corrupt and they do this only to get votes," Aarti said. The talented daughters aspire to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and want to work towards the betterment of the country, but their helplessness has hampered their growth, which could be seen on their sad faces too. (ANI)