UP horror: Mother stuffs 'unwanted' newborn girl baby in washing machine

Uttar Pradesh: A 22-year-old woman from Ghaziabad's Patla town was arrested for allegedly stuffing her newborn girl baby in a washing machine, police officials told on Monday.





Aarti gave birth to the 3-month-old baby, but was frustrated at herself for not having given birth to a son. Angry over the birth of a girl baby, she smothered the infant with a pillow on Sunday and stuffed the body of the child in a washing machine.





Although Aarti initially claimed that the child was kidnapped, she later confessed to the crime when questioned by the police.



Meanwhile, the woman's family claimed that they never demanded or threatened her for a boy baby.

Police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

