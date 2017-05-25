UP horror: Six men loot family at Jewar-Bulandshahr highway, rape women

[India], May 25 (ANI): As many as six criminals looted a family at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region on Wednesday night.

According to primary information, the criminals held the family (four men and four women) hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women.

The confirmation on the rape, however, is yet to be ascertained.

The criminals also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and have lodged an FIR against the accused.

In a similar incident, at the National Highway passing through Bulandshahr, a car was stopped by criminals and dragged a 13-year-old girl and her mother out and raped them in a nearby field. The girl, along with her family, was going to a funeral late on July 29, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gang-raped the girl and her 35-year-old mother for almost three hours. (ANI)