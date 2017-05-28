UP horror: Women molested in broad daylight, video goes viral

[India], May 28 (ANI): Highlighting yet another case of lawlessness spreading in the state, a video of two girls being molested openly by a group of young men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, has set the social media on fire.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.

The culprits have been identified and the police have made one arrest, as the investigation is underway. Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi-Adityanath Government has launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state. (ANI)