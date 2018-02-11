UP: Inmate posts 'Mafia selfies' to Facebook from jail

[India], Feb.11 (ANI): A prisoner lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district jail has prompted controversy by taking selfies while in custody and uploading them to the social media.

Prisoner Vishal Upadhyaya, who is in jail on charges of arms smuggling and attempt to murder, shared the pictures clicked inside the jail with two other convicts on his Facebook page under the caption "Maafiya".

Anil Kumar, Jailer of Basti prison, told ANI, "This probably happened during the visiting hours."

Meanwhile, the matter is under investigation. "Any official found guilty will be punished," Kumar noted.(ANI)