UP is now corruption free: Piyush Goyal

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made Uttar Pradesh a corruption-free state.

Addressing the gathering at Vyapar Samagam in Allahabad's Jhusi, Goyal said, "It is our government's duty to serve the people and in Uttar Pradesh, the priority is the welfare of the poor for which the Yogi government is working tirelessly. We have now made UP a corruption-free state."

The Railway Minister further said that the farmers and businessmen have benefited immensely in the state because of better security.

"We have to reach the intersection of prosperity, business and development just like Sangam in Allahabad. We are not here to see a punctured cycle on an elephant. Farmers and businessmen have benefited immensely because of better security in UP," he added. Two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh - Gorakhpur and Phulpur - will go to polls on March 11, as the seats were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively after taking office. March 10 is the last day for campaigning. The results will be declared on March 14. (ANI)