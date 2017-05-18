UP Jewellers to go on strike tomorrow over murder of two traders

[India], May 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh jewellers will go on a strike from Friday to protest against the killing of two traders in Mathura.

The jewellers across the state have raised their voices after two traders, who were shot dead in Mathura.

They were killed by some people who escaped with gold of Rs four crore and are demanding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide safety to them.

The jewellers' community has voiced its concern over the safety issues post the murder.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Mathura MLA Shrikanth Sharma yesterday said that the accused would soon be put behind bars. "It's very unfortunate incident and our sympathy lies with the families of the victims. We have got some clues about the incident and would ensure to put the criminals behind the bars through proper investigation," Sharma told the media in Mathura. He said that the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has ordered for increase in the patrolling following the incident. "The ACP is closely monitoring the case and has ensured to punish the guilty very soon. He has also increased patrolling following the Mathura incident," he added. Sharma said Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed his disappointment over the incident and called for strict working of the law and order in the state. "We will meet the families of the victims and would visit hospital too. We assure to increase the safety in the state and make sure to develop fear of law among the criminals," he said. Two traders, Vikas and Megh Agarwal - were gunned down by six armed persons who entered their shop Mayank Chain, in the Koylawali Gali, in the busy market area of Holi Gate on Monday night. They escaped with gold worth Rs. four crore. (ANI)