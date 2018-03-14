UP Lok Sabha bypoll: Yogi Adityanath on the back foot as SP takes massive lead

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath is facing a serious challenge on his home turf Gorakhpur. The byelections for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Assembly seat is turning out to be in Samajwadi Party’s favour. After 11 rounds of counting, SP candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad is leading by 13,879 votes against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha byelection. Nishad has received 1,63,941 votes, while Shukla is trailing with 1,50,062 votes.

The BJP is also trailing in Phulpur where Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by almost 23,000 votes after 15 rounds.

The tension and the importance of the elections can be understood from the fact that Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela is himself present at the counting centre to monitor the proceedings and to maintain law and order. He confirmed that after the fifth round of voting, the SP candidate has 74,077 votes in his kitty while the BJP has 70,317 votes.

A five-time Lok Sabha member from the seat, Yogi Adityanath had won from the seat in the last five consecutive elections with a massive margin. In 2014, Adityanath won by a margin of 3,12,783 votes while in 2009 his victory margin was 2,20,271 votes.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that media is being denied entry at the counting centre in Gorakhpur. The issue even led to an uproar in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly due to which the House had to be adjourned for 10 minutes. The issue was raised by SP's Ram Govind Chaudhary in the House.

However, the DM denied any such allegations and said that the information is being provided after every round of counting. "Counting of votes is underway. When ARO sends counting figures of any round from the 5 assembly constituencies, it is scrutinised by the RO and two observers scrutinise the counting figures manually and digitally and then sign it. This process takes time," Rautela said.

The bypolls in UP were necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya were elevated as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively after the party's victory in state Assembly elections.

Social media was quick to point out that the constituency was held by Yogi Adityanath for 5 terms and that the loss may be an indicator of the simmering anti-incumbency.

Here are some things that the Twitterati had to say.

One year ago, the BJP swept UP. Today, it is on the verge of losing Gorakhpur and Phulpur - the seats of the Chief Minister and Deputy CM, when both the central and state government is under their control. Shows you both the fragility of politics and robustness of democracy. — Prashant Jha (@prashantktm) March 14, 2018

BJP heading for massive defeat in CM Yogi's Gorakhpur&in Dy CM Keshav Maurya's Phulpur constituencies after SP/BSP tie up. No doubt that this portends a BJP rout in 2019 in UP.They can kiss their dreams of 'sewn up 2019' goodbye.We look forward to a Modi/Shah mukt Bharat in 2019! — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 14, 2018

Don't forget that @myogiadityanath has held the #Gorakhpur seat for five terms. A knock in his bastion says all sorts of things about quick anti-incumebency; the power of a United opposition & the Indian voters innate instinct to keep some checks & balance #GorakhpurByPoll — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 14, 2018

By poll results so far a mixed bag: BJP leads in Araria & 1 assembly seat;RJD in another.. In #Gorakhpur #Phulpur as of now BJP trailing to SP-BSP: Take aways so far: 1)RahulG irrelevant in UP Bihar 2) Regional parties can give a fight to BJP when Modi isn't a poll factor — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 14, 2018

The wind of change is blowing through the country and whether the BJP agrees or not, this growth of national consciousness is a political fact. #Gorakhpur #Phulpur #BiharByPoll — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) March 14, 2018

Very strange & undemocratic on d part of administration of UP Govt to remove media persons & others from d counting Centre at Gorakhpur which has anguished everyone in the country. People are apprehensive of some fishy activities if d trends start in favour of d opposition party. — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) March 14, 2018

Election Commission seeks reply from DM Gorakhpur Rajeev Rautela on stopping media from entering the counting premises. Opposition had lodged an official complain with the EC against Rajeev Rautela. — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) March 14, 2018