UP madarsa manager, held for molesting girls, sent to judicial custody

Last Updated: Sat, Dec 30, 2017 20:46 hrs

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Taiyab Jiya, the manager of a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Shahadatganj, who was arrested on molestation charges, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

At least 51 girls were rescued from the madarsa following a raid by the UP Police yesterday.

The Lucknow police carried out the raid after some girls filed a complaint against the manager for sexually harassing them.

The statements of the girls were recorded by the police and the matter was reported to the Child Welfare Committee. (ANI)



