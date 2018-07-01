UP: Man arrested for setting minor girl on fire

[India], June 30 (ANI): A 20-yr-old man was arrested from Amroha's Hasanpur for pouring kerosene on a minor and setting her on fire after she allegedly refused to marry.

The incident took place on Friday, after which the 16-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital.

"The girl's father said a boy named Raja came to their house along with his family and burnt the girl. The victim has received 60 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment. We have already arrested the accused," Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Umar Sharma told ANI.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308 and 452. (ANI)