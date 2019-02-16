UP: Man arrested for supplying weapons to Khalistani supporters

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A man, named Sanjay Rathi alias Guddu, was arrested from Muzaffarnagar on Friday in a joint operation between the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, for allegedly supplying weapons to Khalistani supporters.

Rathi, who hails from Itawa, had reportedly supplied weapons to Khalistan supporters Daljeet Singh and Satnam Singh. He has also supplied dozens of weapons to others, police said.

The police recovered two pistols among other things. (ANI)