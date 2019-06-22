UP: Man wanted in murder, extortion cases killed in encounter with STF

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, a person wanted in murder and extortion cases was killed in an encounter carried out by a team of Special Task Force (STF) late night on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Tauqir.

Speaking to media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh, said: "Local police was on a look-out for Tauqir for over a year. They requested STF to take the matters into the hand as, according to their sources, he was conspiring another murder. When our team besieged him on the road last night, he fired at us. He got injured when we fired back."

The accused was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, SSP Singh said.

STF also recovered a motorcycle, a mobile phone and two pistols from the spot where the encounter took place.

According to police, Tauqir was involved in the murder of security personnel deployed in Pratapgarh jail and had been extorting money from local businessmen for over a year.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)