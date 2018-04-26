UP Min lambasts Oppn for politicising Kushinagar accident

[India], Apr. 26 (ANI): In the wake of the Kushinagar accident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma, on Thursday, lamented the politicising of the issue.

"It is unfortunate that people are politicising it. The accident is very unfortunate but what's worse is that attempts were made to block the CM's path when he went there and slogans were raised by SP-BSP," said Sharma.

"The CM went to the spot and the hospital. He told people of SP-BSP to not politicise matter. It's being taken in a different way. CM's intentions were clear. He had left all his work to go to accident spot," he added.

Earlier in the day, a school bus and a train collided at an unmanned crossing, resulting in the death of 13 students while many were left injured. The school bus ferrying 20 children belonged to Divine Public School. It was later revealed that the bus driver had earphones plugged in while driving the vehicle, thus could not hear the sound of the train, hence failing to prevent the mishap. The Chief Minister ordered to registered an FIR against the principal of the school, who has been detained by the police following an inquiry into the accident. Adityanath also ordered the immediate suspension of various officials, including the Basic Education Officer and Block Education Officers of Kushinagar and Dudhi, Road Transport Officer and Passenger Tax Officer. He had earlier announced an ex-gratia of INR 2 lakhs to the family of deceased. (ANI)