UP Min on gang rape of Dalit girl: such incidents shouldn't occur

[India], December 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Monday commented on the alleged rape of a Dalit girl in Meerut stating that these accidents happen sometimes but should not occur.

While speaking to reporters here, Maurya said "These accidents happen sometimes. Such incidents are unexpected and should not happen. But, the law will take its course and punish the criminals."

According to media reports, a 16-year-old girl in Meerut's Thana Mawana area was gang-raped by two youth in a cinema hall.

The police have arrested both the accused. (ANI)