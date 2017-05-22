UP Min. Shastri rubbishes report on scrapping of minority quota

[India], May 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Social Welfare Minister Ramapati Shastri on Monday denounced media reports that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was planning to scrap 20 percent quota for minorities in welfare schemes.

He termed the report as absolutely 'baseless and factually incorrect.'

The same was confirmed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Zafar Islam even as he said, "This appears to be a speculation at this point of time as there is absolutely no confirmation from the State Government as far as I know. They have not made any statement with regards to scrapping of 20 percent quota for the welfare scheme."

It was reported that the social welfare minister had approved the proposal and the same would be placed before the Cabinet. The quota was fixed by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government. Under the allocated 20 percent quota in the welfare schemes, Muslims are entitled to micro irrigation, horticulture, agriculture, animal husbandry, rural development, basic education, panchayati raj, medical and health, public works, tourism, higher education and youth welfare, among others. (ANI)