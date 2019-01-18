UP mining scam: ED summons former Hamirpur District Magistrate

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): In a fresh turn of developments, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former Hamirpur District Magistrate B Chandrakala among others in the alleged Uttar Pradesh mining scam.

According to a report, the questioning is scheduled for next week.

The CBI had conducted raids at the residences of Chandrakala and other officials on Saturday. It had also conducted raids at the residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit and SP MLC Ramesh Mishra in Hamirpur.

It has been alleged that government officials along with private individuals had allocated some illegal mining sites by flouting rules and regulations between the year 2012 and 2016. Mining rights were also given in violation of NGT orders. The CBI had initiated a probe in the alleged illegal mining case in 2016 on directions of the Allahabad High Court. The cases of illegal mining were recorded from seven districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Shamli, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Deoria, Saharanpur, Hamirpur, and Siddharthnagar. (ANI)