UP Minister kickstarts Int'l Yoga Day with 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'

[India], June 22 (ANI): A minister in Uttar Pradesh created an uplifting moment on the International Yoga Day on June 21, even as he grabbed a spade and cleaned the areas of the district of Hathras, resorting to 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' at the start of his Yoga session.

On the way to attend a Yoga programme in Hathras, Upendra Tiwari, a member of Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet, was annoyed by seeing the dirt in the district of Hathras and hence, he took to cleaning the streets.

Tiwari said, "I asked the concerned authorities that despite the regular reminders of sanitation, why was there such a mess in the city? But when the authorities did not respond, I myself thought to clean before doing Yoga."

Tiwari is the minister of state for environment, water supply, land development and water resources and forest in the state. (ANI)