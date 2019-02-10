UP minister Rajbhar says Mamata 'best fit' for PM.

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the best fit for Prime Minister.

The UP minister who was asked about who would most likely become PM in 2019, told ANI, “Humko toh sab fit lagte hai. Iss samay toh Mamata ji sabse fit lagti hai. (Everyone is fit for PM according to me. Mamata ji is the best fit for PM right now.)”

On West Bengal chief minister denying permission to UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath to land his chopper in West Bengal for a rally in the state, the UP minister said, "it is the duty of Mamata Ji to control law and order, not Yogi Ji. UP CM Yogi had also cancelled my rally in Varanasi in 2017 citing law and order."

On recent hooch deaths in the state, the cabinet minister said, “For 16 years, I have been saying that poor people are dying because of liquor. It cannot be stopped unless there is a full ban on liquor.” In 2017 UP Assembly elections, BJP had bagged 312 out of 403 seats, while SBSP had won 4 seats. The SBSP has been critical of the UP government and has attacked it on several occasions on various issues. (ANI)