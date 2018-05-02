UP Minister rebukes Govt officials for not preparing booklets

[India], May 02 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki, on Tuesday, criticised the Block Development Officer (BDO) and the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) in Jalaun district's Udotpura Jagir taluk over the failure to prepare a booklet for a 'chaupal', which was held as a part of a Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

In a video that surfaced yesterday, the ADO was seen handing over a bunch of papers to the Minister, who then chided the former, saying that he had asked for it two days ago.

"Since when have I been asking for it, have you gone crazy, did you not get the memo two days ago?" he said and threw the papers to the ground. (ANI)