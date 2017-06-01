UP Minister Swati Singh refrains from speaking on beer bar row

[India], June 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Swati Singh who has been facing lots of criticism after her photo of inaugurating a beer bar went viral on Thursday refrained from speaking on the same.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought an explanation from me; I have nothing more to say," said Swati Singh.

On May 20, Singh had inaugurated a bar named 'Be the Beer' in Gomti Nagar area.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has sought an explanation from Swati Singh for being part of a beer bar inauguration event.

Besides that, Lucknow Range Inspector General Jai Narain Singh has also sought an explanation from IPS officer couple, Rae Bareli's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and Unnao Neha Pandey, for being part of the event. The couple reportedly, left their duty mid-way to join the inauguration event. In the pictures, Singh can be seen cutting a ribbon of the bar and holding a menu card with the bar's name imprinted on it. Singh is Minister of State of women welfare, family welfare, maternity and child welfare in the Uttar Pradesh government. The inauguration comes as a worrying matter for the state government, as women groups in the state have been demanding a ban on sale and consumption of liquor. (ANI)