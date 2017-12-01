UP ministers credit civic poll victory to party workers

[India], December 1 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiping the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections on Friday, the party leaders credited the victory to the workers of the political outfit.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna said, "The party workers have worked very hard as they went to the people and took these elections seriously. We took the democracy and the administration seriously and that is why people's trust amongst us is increasing."

She added that parties, who chose communal and calculative politics, are the ones who lost.

"Few parties do not believe in interacting with people. They bank on the votes of a certain community, polarize people, threaten groups and make votes through calculations. This kind of calculative politics of calculations will not work anymore. In 2014, people rejected it," Bahuguna added. Resonating similar thoughts upon BJP's victory, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said, "The credit for this victory goes to the party workers who had worked very hard in 2014, then in 2017 and even now." Sharma added that with this victory, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a befitting reply to all who doubted his administrative skills and believed he couldn't run the state. "Public has given a befitting reply to the people who spoke against the Yogi government and has shown that they are with Modi ji and Yogi ji. Both the leaders stressed upon working towards the development of the cities and making available better facilities," he said. The vote counting of all 652 Urban Local Bodies is taking place on Friday with BJP leading the count. The polling was held in Uttar Pradesh in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29.(ANI)