UP Minister's son attacked by bike-borne men

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar's son Arvind Rajbhar was allegedly attacked by four bike-borne men, near a Railway crossing in Ballia, on Tuesday night.

"They suddenly came, abused us, and started hitting the bonnet of my car. They also tried to break the window panes," Rajbhar told ANI, adding that this was the fourth such incident that happened with him.

Ballia Police informed that a complaint has been filed by both parties while a probe was underway.

"Arvind Rajbhar's driver lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons, while the other party also filed a complaint claiming they were two people coming from opposite side of the crossing when Rajbhar's gunner thrashed them following an argument," S Ganguly, Superintendent of Police, Ballia told ANI. (ANI)