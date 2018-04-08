UP: Minor booked for 'raping' schoolmate

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): A case has been registered against a minor boy for allegedly raping his schoolmate in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

The victim alleged that she was repeatedly raped in the past one year by the accused.

"The girl who is a student of Class 12 at Kannuaj's Bitti Devi Inter College had a friendship with the boy who she has alleged of raping her for a year. Both of them are minor. Case registered and an investigation is underway, " Keshav Chandra Goswami, Kannauj Additional Superintendent of Police told ANI.

As of now, the victim has been sent for a medical test. (ANI)