UP: Minor gang-raped, filmed at gunpoint

[India], Mar 07 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped and filmed at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, on Wednesday.

On the complaint of the victim's family, the police registered an FIR against six persons and arrested two of them.

"Police booked two for raping and immediately arrested them. Other four were charged with aiding them and will be arrested by the end of the day," SSP of Bulandshahr, Muniraj told ANI.

The victim alleged that the culprits threatened to kill her younger brother and circulate her video, if she breaks her silence.

"I was going to my friend's house when a boy started following me. He took me to a field and called other boys nearby. I was raped, and those boys made a video of the act at gunpoint. They told me if I reported or told anyone about the incident, they would circulate this video and kill my younger brother. I know these perpetrators, there were six of them," she said. (ANI)