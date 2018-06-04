UP: Minor rape victim forced to marry

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): An incident has come to light wherein a minor rape victim has been forcefully married off to a minor boy in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

Speaking to ANI, a police official said three men had taken away the minor girl and one of them raped her while the rest beat her up.

After committing the crime, according to the police, a Maulvi (a Muslim priest) was then forced to perform the marriage ceremony of the girl with the boy, who is a namesake of the man who raped her.

"Three men grabbed me, gagged me with a cloth and committed the crime. They then threatened me and forcefully made me marry," the victim said. The police have begun an investigation. None of the accused has been arrested so far. (ANI)