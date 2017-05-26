UP: Minor raped in Barabanki, two held

[India], May 26 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.

At least two have been arrested in this regard. An FIR has also been registered with the district police.

"Medical examination is being held and after that, a confirmation can be made. We have arrested three people in this connection. The accused and the victim had some fight following which the crime took place," said Anil Kumar Singh, Barabanki SP.

In yet another incident of lawlessness, as many as six criminals looted a family at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region on Wednesday night.

According to primary information, the criminals held the family (four men and four women) hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women. (ANI)