UP: Mother seeks 'euthanasia' for daughter from PM Modi

[India] June 2 (ANI): A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking euthanasia for her daughter Anamika Mishra who is suffering from Muscular Dystrophy Disease.

They are residing in Yashodanagar of Kanpur.

Both have lost the hope to fight this disease, therefore, they are demanding death wish from Prime Minister Modi.

Anamika's father lost his life because of this disease.

Now, due to this disease and poor financial condition, the mother--Shashi Mishra has demanded euthanasia for her daughter.

Some social workers have come forward to help the duo, but as there is no proper treatment in India, they are only able to provide financial help to this family. (ANI)