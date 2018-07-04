UP: Muslims demolish parts of mosques for road development

[Uttar Pradesh], Jul 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Kumbh Mela here, Muslims have demolished parts of various mosques built on government land to ensure smooth developmental activities.

Speaking to ANI, one of the workers at a mosque here said the decision to demolish parts of mosques was taken to assist the government in their project.

"The sections which were built on government lands have been demolished. The government is widening the roads ahead of Kumbh Mela and we support it. We have done this by our own will," he said.

For the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, the state government has started widening roads and is undertaking various developmental activities, owing to the volume of devotees visiting every year. However, some sections of religious buildings in various parts of the city were creating obstructions to the road work and thus had to be demolished. In an effort to not hurt the religious sentiments of people, the Allahabad Development Authority, which is responsible for the road widening, interacted with the locals and convinced them about their decision. On a related note, the Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years on the banks of the 'Sangam'- the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - in Allahabad. In March this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inspected the preparations being made ahead of the Kumbh Mela. (ANI)