UP: National Bravery Award recipient attacked by goons

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): National Bravery Award winner Nazia Khan, who was designated Special Police Officer (SPO) of Agra by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Director General of Police OP Singh last month, was injured in a clash over a land dispute in Tajgunj area here on Friday.

Nazia told ANI, "I had gone to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Agra, with a complaint regarding the illegal occupation of my family land in Tajganj area. I then went to the disputed land after being asked to go there by the ADM. Once I reached there, suddenly a group of goons attacked me and my brother with iron rods. Immediately, the police arrived on the spot and took us to the hospital for treatment."

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Anupam Singh, a case was registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Nazia and an investigation over the same was underway. He added that if Nazia wanted protection, then the police was ready to provide her security. Earlier this year, the 18-year-old was awarded a National Bravery Award, as she decided to take active measures to thwart a network of drugs and gambling rackets, that had reached its decadence in Agra. She filed numerous police complaints against the crime ring, although they went unheard and she also started receiving threats. Unfazed by the threats, Nazia tweeted to the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, about the rackets, following which rigorous police interventions saw drugs and gambling network eradicated from various localities in Agra. Nazia, who was also instrumental in stifling a kidnapping attempt of a six-year-old was awarded the prestigious Bharat Award in the National Bravery Awards ceremony in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day in February. (ANI)