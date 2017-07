[India], July 6 (ANI): As many as nine people died and two got critically injured after a Roadways bus rammed into a car on National Highway 74 in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

The injured have been admitted in the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The police is on the spot and reportedly, the rescue operation is underway.

The investigation is on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)