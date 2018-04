[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): At least nine people were killed after a vehicle carrying 17 people rammed into a parked truck in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The incident took place at around 6:00 am in the morning on the National Highway 24 in Uchauliya under the jurisdiction of Pasgawan police station.

The deceased are yet to be identified, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur.

A case has been registered in this case. (ANI)