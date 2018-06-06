UP on alert: Security beefed up after terror threat

[India], June 06 (ANI): Security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh following threats received from the Pakistan-based militant organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to sources, authorities at Northern Railways received a letter on May 29 in which LeT area commander, Maulana Ambu Shaikh, threatened to blow up several railway stations and prominent temples like the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath.

In Mathura, security measures have been considerably notched up, with Police officials and commandos being deployed at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Bankey Bihari Temple, Mathura Junction, Mathura Refinery and other important locations.

"The security arrangements here have always been up to the mark, but whenever we get any inputs like these, we ensure the security is further tightened," Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Verma told ANI. However, the pilgrims in the city remain unfazed by these threats, saying that there will be no harm caused to them as their god was watching over them. "There will be no harm, there is no effect of terror on faith," said one of the pilgrims in the city. (ANI)