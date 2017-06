[India], June 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested Ajay Yadav, a member of a betting band on International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy.

The police has recovered Rs 3, 44,150 in cash, Rs 21 lakh in cheque and 14 mobile phones and other valuables from Yadav.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)