UP: Over 12,400 youth appointed assistant teachers

[India], May 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced to appoint over 12,400 youth of the state for the post of assistant teachers.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event at Gorakhpur University.

"More than 12,400 youth from the state will be given appointment letters for the post of assistant teachers. They will help in the development of the state and in building the future of the students. I would like to congratulate every one of them," he said.

Yogi said that another recruitment drive for assistant teachers would be held later in the month. The additional appointments are expected to solve the shortage of teachers in government-run schools as well as generate employment among the youth. (ANI)