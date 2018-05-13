UP: Patna-Kota Express engine derails near Barabanki

[India], May 13 (ANI): The engine of Patna-Kota express train derailed after it hit a fallen tree in Dariyabad town here on Saturday night.

The accident happened when the train moving towards Lucknow from Patna via Faizabad, collided with a tree that had fallen on the track due to the thunderstorm that struck Uttar Pradesh a few days ago.

The passengers who were inside the train escaped unhurt. Relief operations have been sent to the spot from Lucknow.

Train operations have been affected due to the incident.

Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have alone witnessed over 120 deaths due to thunderstorm and violent winds in the first week of May. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that the hill-states are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with squall, over the next 48 hours. Their subsequent effect on plains in north India will also be witnessed. The states of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm, while parts of Rajasthan might see a dust storm. The upcoming thunderstorm is the result of a new western disturbance. (ANI)