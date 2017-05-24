UP: Peace Party chief arrested for raping nursing student

Former MLA and president of the Peace Party Dr. Mohamed Ayub was arrested on charges of rape in Lucknow yesterday.

According to reports, he was apprehended last evening near Aliganj thane in Lucknow on charges of allegedly raping a 22-year-old nursing course student.

The girl, whose liver and kidneys were damaged, was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow and died on February 24.

The victim's brother had lodged a complaint with Madiaon police alleging that Ayub prescribed his sister wrong medicines which led to her death, besides accusing Dr Ayub of sexually harassing her.

A case has been registered under section 376(2)(F) , 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Ayub. The first information report (FIR) was registered with Madiaon police station in Lucknow on February 25. (ANI)