[India], May 29 (ANI): A petrol pump cashier and another person were shot at by two miscreants on Tuesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Nathani said, "Two unidentified men came and intentionally hit him. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Rs 4-5 lakh cash which they were carrying at the time was not looted and is in the custody of the pump."

A case has been registered and the police have started the investigation. (ANI)