UP Police arrest con 'bride', husband

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a woman from Moradabad, accused of running away with the belongings of men, intending to marry her - on the first day of their 'marriage'.

Her con gang included her master mind husband, who would make all the wedding arrangements and search for new targets as well as plan to co-ordinate.

The accused would first wed the victim grooms and then rob them off their valuables like jewellery and cash.

The con bride took the idea to become rich from Bollywood movie 'Dolly Ki Dolly' featuring actress Sonam Kapoor.

A native of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Preeti has duped at least 12 men till now. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Uday Shankar said, "We had been searching for her from past few days. Many people refused to file any complaint due to their respect in the society. The police have arrested Preeti and her husband. We are also looking for other people of her gang."(ANI)