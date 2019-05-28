UP Police arrests 3 people in Surendra Singh's murder case

[India], May 27 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Surendra Singh, a close of aide of the successful BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, on Sunday.

The police have also recovered a country-made pistol, a blood-stained towel and a mobile phone from their possession.

"We have arrested three murder suspects. We have recovered a country-made pistol from their possession. Moreover, a blood-stained towel was also recovered from one accused. We have sent all the evidence for forensic examination," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Nassim, Ramchandra and Dharamnath Gupta. "On the basis of all evidence it is very clear that the five murder suspects and the victim had a local level political rivalry," he added. "Two suspects are still absconding. We are tracking the two other suspects and further investigation is underway," he added. The police assured that a motorbike that was used in the crime will also be recovered. Surendra Singh was shot at by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in the verandah of his house at around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where he succumbed to injuries. Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, rushed to Amethi on Sunday and participated in the last rites. Referring to Gandhi's remarks on her victory that "Take care of Amethi with love", she tweeted saying "I have received the message loud and clear". (ANI)