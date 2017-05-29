UP Police assures swift action in Rampur molestation

, (ANI): Reacting sharply to the Rampur molestation case, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Aditya Mishra on Monday dubbed the incident as 'sad', while saying that the police would ensure that such misconduct is not repeated in future.

"This is very serious and sad incident. We will try that this kind of incident should not get repeated in future," Mishra told ANI.

Asserting that the police have taken fast action in the case, he further informed that four accused have been arrested till now.

The state police successfully arrested four prime accused in the molestation case, while a massive manhunt is underway to nab the remaining absconding perpetrators. While three men were arrested yesterday night, the fourth was nabbed on Monday. "All the four prime accused have been arrested. Till yesterday night, the police had arrested three. The search is on. Our four teams are out in search of the others accused," Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tanda told ANI. The social media was set on fire, after a video showing two women being molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur surfaced. Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go. Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media. Surprisingly, it was not much long ago when Yogi-Adityanath Government has launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state. (ANI)