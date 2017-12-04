UP Police begins 'buffalo hunt' after BJP MLA files plaint

[India], December 04 (ANI): Police launched a search operation here on Sunday to trace two missing buffaloes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Rahi.

The Hargaon MLA had filed a complaint in this regard after which the police began looking for the buffaloes.

"A case has been registered and the search for buffaloes is on," Sitapur Circle Officer Yogendra Singh told ANI.

According to the MLA, the two buffaloes are worth Rs one lakh each and hence he was compelled to file a complaint with the police.

In 2014, in a similar incident, dog squads, crime branch sleuths and police personnel were tasked with a 'buffalo hunt', when Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan filed a complaint after his buffaloes had gone missing. (ANI)