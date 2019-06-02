UP Police bust 60 illegal manufacturing units of liquor

[India], June 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday claimed to have busted 60 illegal manufacturing units of liquor in the Moradabad area.

"We have got information that some people are manufacturing illegal liquor and selling it. Acting on this information PAC along with police jointly raided the place," Rajesh Kumar, Deputy SP, Civil Lines told ANI.

"Around 60 illegal manufacturing units were busted and 3000 litres of illegal liquor was destroyed. One person has been arrested by the police," he added.

Police said that it remains vigilant in the area and will carry out further raids if it gets any further information about any such illegal activity. "We have planted our sources in the area and as we get further information, we will take action," the Police Officer said. (ANI)