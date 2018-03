[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested four college students for running a cheating racket.

The racket was allegedly being run by final year MBBS students of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (formerly Meerut University) since 2014.

Just four days ago, a cheating racket was busted in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. (ANI)