UP police chief for keeping crime and law & order 'separate'

[India] June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh (UP) Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkan Singh on Saturday asked the media to keep crime and law & order 'separate'.

Singh made the statement when asked about the state of law and order in the state after the triple murders in Sitapur.

He maintained that the law and order is in control.

Armed robbers shot dead a 55-year-old grain trader, his wife and son outside the family's home in Sitapur on Tuesday. Despite the crime was caught on camera, the murderers are still at large.

The UP top cop also said that the police were reopening old cases. "All the old cases are being reopened and there is no such case which has not been reopened," said Singh. He also said the report on Saharanpur violence has been sent to the Home Ministry. Thakurs and Dalits clashed in Sharanpur district's Shabirpur village on May 5 in which three persons were killed and 16 others were injured . The clashes erupted after the Dalits objected to the procession of Maharana Pratap through the temple of Saint Ravidas. The tensions further heightened when Bhim Sena chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan organised a Dalit Mahapanchayat on May 9 in which the Dalits reportedly clashed with the police and torched a police chowki. A Special Task Force of UP Police on Thursday arrested Ravan from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in connection with Saharanpur violence. Ravan is accused of instigating Dalits to clash with police on May 9. Ravan was absconding after the incident. (ANI)