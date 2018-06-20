UP Police files FIR in Charbagh Hotel fire accident

[India], June 20 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the owners and workers of MSJ International and Virat Hotels, in connection with the hotel fire accident in Lucknow's Charbagh area, which killed six people.

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered the case under Sections 285,337,338 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident that broke out on June 19 also left five people injured.

According to police, the investigation is underway.

The police said that more than 50 people have been rescued from the hotel and shifted to the hospital.

"Four people have died and more than 50 people were rescued from the building. Cause of fire still to be ascertained," Lucknow Inspector General (I.G.) of Police, S Pandey told media on the day of incident. (ANI)