UP: Police inspector found dead at his residence in Siddharthnagar

[India], May 29 (ANI): A police inspector was found dead in his room on Tuesday.

The dead body identified as Police Inspector Pankaj Shahi was posted as in-charge of cyber cell in the police department.

The police got the information after neighbours complained of foul smell from the house.

Circle Officer (CO) Sunil Singh said, "Our department was trying to contact him but he was unavailable. Prima facie, it looks like a suicide. The dead body has been sent for the postmortem."

According to Shahi's relatives, they don't know about his whereabouts as he was not picking up their calls for more than a week. "I got the information about my brother at 8 pm on Tuesday. His wife is saying that he was not picking her call since last 8 days," said the brother of deceased Shahi. The police have started investigation in the case. (ANI)