UP: Police officer killed by unknown persons in Bijnor

A police officer was killed allegedly by few miscreants by slitting his throat in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor yesterday late night.

The police officer, Sahroj Singh, was posted at the Mandawar Police Station.

DM Jagatraj and SP Atul Sharma arrived at the spot with other police officers after being informed about the incident. They found the body of the officer lying at the roadside. There were many traces of injuries on the body.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem. An FIR has been registered regarding the incident.

The police have launched a massive search operation to nab the accused even as they are on the run.