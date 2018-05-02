UP police officer under scanner for celebratory firing

[India], May 02 (ANI): A probe will be initiated against Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Mohan Jain who indulged in celebratory firing on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Jain was being given a farewell by his colleagues as the former was getting transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi.

The whole incident was caught on camera wherein Jain could be seen firing six bullets in the air with his service revolver.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Additional Director General of Police S.K. Singhal told ANI that the central posting of Jain has been stayed until the completion of the probe.

"This is unacceptable. We will investigate the matter and take strict action against him. His central posting has also been stayed till then," Singhal said. Meanwhile, in another incident, son of an inspector in Uttar Pradesh was seen firing in the air as part of his sister's wedding in Kanpur. (ANI)